Mostly cloudy and warmer Thursday; when cold front could bring a few scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will see variable cloudiness. There is the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mostly across northern Virginia.

On Friday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. Highs in the metro will be around 80, but it will be cooler to the east. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s to the southwest. A shower is possible during the day, with a few scattered storms possible in the evening.

Saturday will have highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be variably cloudy, and there is a very slight chance of a shower.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, with a much higher chance of showers and storms later in the evening into the night as a cold front moves through.

Some showers will linger on Monday. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs 55-60. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be quite cold, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

