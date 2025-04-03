Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy and warmer Thursday; when cold front could bring a few scattered storms

Highs will be near or above 80 through the weekend
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will see variable cloudiness. There is the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mostly across northern Virginia.

On Friday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. Highs in the metro will be around 80, but it will be cooler to the east. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s to the southwest. A shower is possible during the day, with a few scattered storms possible in the evening.

Saturday will have highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be variably cloudy, and there is a very slight chance of a shower.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, with a much higher chance of showers and storms later in the evening into the night as a cold front moves through.

Some showers will linger on Monday. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs 55-60. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be quite cold, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone