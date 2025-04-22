Scattered showers Tuesday, drier weather later this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will move through the region Tuesday as a weather front settles south. Temperatures will reach the low 80s despite the unsettled conditions.

The weather pattern improves midweek with partly sunny skies returning Wednesday, though communities in far southern Virginia may still experience an early morning shower. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Thursday will remain mostly dry across the region with only a slight chance of showers later in the day, primarily south and west of Richmond.

Rain chances increase significantly Friday and continue into Saturday, when thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures during this period will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend will end on a positive note as another front pushes south of the region Sunday, bringing much drier and cooler conditions for the latter half of the weekend.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect seasonably warm weather to return early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.