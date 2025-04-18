Much warmer today through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Coastal areas will be a bit cooler.

Lows tonight will be quite mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy with partly cloudy skies.

There will be more clouds on Sunday. A cold front will move in from the northeast during the day. Highs in the metro will be in the lower 80s, but will range from the lower 70s near the coast, to the upper 80s in southwestern Virginia.

A shower is possible near I-81 in the afternoon, and areas west of I-95 might see a shower by evening. However, the chance of rain is less than 20%.

Highs for much of next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will remain fairly low. A shower or two is possible Monday night and Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of a shower or storm by Thursday.

