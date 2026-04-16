Another day of record-breaking heat possible in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond International Airport hit 93° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the old record high of 92° from 1941.
Today: Hot with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 90s. Richmond record high: 93° in 1976.
Friday: Variable clouds with the slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be 85-90.
Saturday: Hot with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Richmond record high: 95° in 1976.
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Sunday: Some showers and storms possible as a cold front moves through. Much cooler with highs in the 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs around 70.
Wednesday: Highs around 80°.
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