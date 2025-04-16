Breezy and cooler weather forecast for Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler today, with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer weather will return Friday into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday and the low to mid-80s on Saturday. Easter Sunday will be variably cloudy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few showers will be possible early next week.

