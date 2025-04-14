Richmond Weather: Warm temperatures expected and afternoon showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will move through the region early Monday morning. There will be some clouds and possibly a passing shower, with the best chance of rain north of I-64. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be warm, with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. An approaching cold front may trigger a shower or thunderstorm well north and west of Richmond later in the afternoon into the evening. A few stray showers may move through the Richmond metro area later at night into Tuesday morning.

There will still be a threat of a passing shower on Tuesday as a reinforcing front slides through. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. Thursday morning will be a bit chilly, with lows mostly in the 30s.

Warmer weather will return Friday into next weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday and the low to mid 80s on Saturday. A front passing by late Saturday may trigger a shower or two, which will return temperatures to the 70s on Sunday.

