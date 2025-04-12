Staying cool today with a few leftover showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast much of today. A few breaks in the clouds will occur, especially west of I-95. Some sprinkles and spotty showers are possible. Highs will be mainly in the 50s, with areas far southwest of Richmond near 60.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid 30s northwest to some mid 40s east.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A warm front will pass late Sunday evening and Sunday night, and a shower will be possible, mostly north of I-64.

Monday will be warm with highs around 80.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday with the chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 30s away from the coast, with some low/mid 30s in our coldest outlying areas.

Highs will hit the upper 60s on Thursday, the 70s on Friday, and the lower 80s next Saturday.

