Expect more sunshine and a bit warmer this week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another sunny week is in store, with warmer days for the first half of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80, while overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s. The dry spell is expected to continue at least through next weekend.

A cold front will move through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, bringing gusty breezes to the area. The front will also usher in cooler air again for Thursday and Friday, but nothing unusual for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Oscar is expected to move inland across Cuba tonight. It should weaken to a tropical storm and then turn to the northeast, impacting the southeastern and central Bahamas before moving back into the open waters of the Atlantic. Nadine has dissipated, although the remnants are producing winds around 30 mph over southern Mexico.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

WATCH: Topical Storm Nadine makes landfall in Belize, latest on track of Hurricane Oscar

Topical Storm Nadine makes landfall in Belize

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.