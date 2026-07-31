Richmond forecast: Sunny Friday, some rain returns this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny with lower than normal humidity for late July. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90°.

Much of the region will be dry Saturday, although an isolated storm is possible in a spot or two. It will turn muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with the chance of scattered storms by late in the day, with the best chance of storms west of I-95. Highs will be 85-90°.

Storm chances will increase for Monday, and it will stay unsettled through much of the week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday-Wednesday, with some 90s on tap for later in the week.

Virginia's drought continues to improve! The latest drought monitor was released this morning, but the data does NOT include any rainfall after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall last week helped many areas improve their drought conditions, with both the severe and extreme drought areas decreasing.

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