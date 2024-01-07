Fog lifting, breezy with some sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of fog around this morning, and some of it is locally dense. With the water left from yesterday's rain, the fog and some patchy drizzle, slick spots are possible, mostly west of I-95. A freezing fog advisory is in effect for northwestern VA. Temps are in the low to mid 30s.

The fog will lift, and we will see a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day. It will be a little breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be sunny with highs 45-50.

Our next storm will bring rain to the area on Tuesday. This may begin as a mix across far western and northwestern Virginia. We will see periods of heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 40s northwest to the 60s southeast.

A few strong storms are possible, mainly in southeastern VA. Rainfall will likely exceed one inch, and there is the potential for over two inches of rain. This will cause ponding and localized flooding. There could be some river flooding as well.

Winds will increase, with gusts over 40 mph later Tuesday into Wednesday. Higher gusts are possible near the coast.

It will be dry Wednesday through midday Friday. The next system will bring the chance of rain later Friday into early Saturday. The remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.