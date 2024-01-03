Wednesday morning frost gives way to sunshine this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will bring sunshine mixing with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a high in the lower 50s.

There may be a few showers or a light mix late tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Skies will clear for Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday will have cool sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A storm will impact the region next weekend, moving in on Saturday and exiting by early Sunday morning.

Although it may start as some wintry precipitation, as of now, it looks like the majority of precipitation will be rain for central and eastern VA.

Wintry weather will be more likely in northwestern VA.

The storm is still a few days away, so we will continue to update the forecast.

