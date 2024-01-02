Drier sunny weather returns Tuesday in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be bright and sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. NW winds at 20 mph will make it feel a little cooler through the day. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be bring sunshine mixing with some clouds and highs in the low 50s.

There may be a few showers early Thursday with highs in the 40s. Friday will have sunshine.

A storm will impact the region next weekend, moving in on Saturday and exiting by noon Sunday. Although it may start as some wintry precipitation, as of now, it looks like the majority of precipitation will be rain for central and eastern VA. Wintry weather will be more likely in northwestern VA. The storm is still a few days away, so we will continue to update the forecast. A shift in storm track by just 50 miles will mean either more rain or more chances for snow.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.