Breezy and much cooler Tuesday

Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 19, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday as much colder air filters back into the region, highs will be in the low to mid 40s under sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and very cold with lighter winds, as we fall into the low/mid 20s. Outlying areas will likely fall into the upper 10s.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with some cold mornings and gradually milder afternoons. Highs in the mid and upper 40s Wednesday rising into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, the weekend looks mostly dry. There may be an isolated shower or two on Saturday, mainly west of I-95. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, with lows ranging from the mid/upper 20s to the low/mid 30s.

Christmas Day should be seasonably cool and dry under variably cloudy skies.

