Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

It's going to be another very warm day in Richmond

Showers and a few storms return Wednesday
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 09:34:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will again be very warm, with highs in the mid 80s and increasing clouds through the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the evening, but most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will slowly move through the area Wednesday, bringing all areas a better chance for a shower or storm as well as slightly milder air.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An unsettled weather pattern will develop this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone