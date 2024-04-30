It's going to be another very warm day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will again be very warm, with highs in the mid 80s and increasing clouds through the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the evening, but most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will slowly move through the area Wednesday, bringing all areas a better chance for a shower or storm as well as slightly milder air.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An unsettled weather pattern will develop this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days.

