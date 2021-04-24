Rain moving in this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase and thicken this morning into midday. Rain will move in from the west and southwest, reaching areas well west of I-95 by midday or early afternoon, and the metro by mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening, and a few thunderstorms are possible.

Rain will continue tonight, but turn much more scattered after midnight. Final rain totals may exceed 1/2 inch. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There may be a spotty leftover shower through around 8 a.m., but we will dry out with decreasing clouds on Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will be in the lower 70s on Monday, but jump into the lower 80s on Tuesday, and the mid/upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will bring our next chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

