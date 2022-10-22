Warmer today with some sun

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a chilly morning with clear to partly cloudy skies. Some areas of fog are possible the next couple of hours.

It will be mostly sunny today, with clouds increasing from the southeast late today into this evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight. It won't be as cold with lows in the 40s.

An area of low pressure will be far off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday. This will provide more clouds for central and eastern VA. A few showers are possible, with the best chance near the coast. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s to around 70.

Much of Monday-Friday will be dry with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase a bit next weekend with highs in the 60s.

