Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s today

RICHMOND, Va. -- This afternoon will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds will increase tonight, and there is a slight chance of a shower by morning. It will be much warmer than recent nights, with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

A cold front will pass on Friday with the chance of a few showers. Rain chances will be a little higher in far southeastern VA in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Our next storm system will bring some showers to the area very late Monday through Tuesday. A leftover shower is possible Wednesday morning.

A stronger storm system will bring another chance of rain Thursday. Highs for the middle and end of next week will be in the 60s.

