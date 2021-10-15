Expect a warm and dry Friday ahead of some weekend rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will remain in place for one more day, keeping our weather warm and dry. A strong storm system will continue to move eastward, with a surge of unseasonable warmth and humidity ahead of it over the Mid-Atlantic today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The storm system will move through Virginia tomorrow, bringing a good chance for showers and storms to the area, but only for a few hours in the afternoon and evening. The cold front associated with this system will bring much cooler weather into the area Sunday. It appears very likely that we’ll have widespread lows in the 40s for a few days early next week.

High pressure will remain in place throughout the week, with dry weather through at least Thursday. Medium range models differ on the timing and strength of a system that could bring rain to the area next Friday.

A weak disturbance over the southwest Atlantic has a low chance for tropical cyclone development as it drifts northward over the next few days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

