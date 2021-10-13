Foggy morning will open up to partly sunny skies Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog will linger this morning, then skies will eventually become partly sunny throughout the day. The high will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Skies will clear more tonight and we will fall to around 60°.

A powerful low pressure system over the southwest U.S. will continue to move eastward, with a surge of unseasonable warmth and humidity ahead of it over the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday. It’s possible that a few spots could hit the 90-degree mark Friday afternoon.

The aforementioned storm system will move through Virginia Saturday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms to the area. The cold front associated with this system will bring much cooler weather into the area Sunday. It appears very likely that we’ll have widespread lows in the 40s for a couple of days early next week.

A weak disturbance over Hispaniola has a low chance for tropical cyclone development as it drifts northward over the next few days.

