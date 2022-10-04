Chilly and breezy weather continues Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another breezy and chilly day, with patchy light rain. The area of low pressure off the Virginia coast responsible for our recent breezy and wet weather will finally move east on Wednesday, with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A seasonally strong cold front will move through the area Friday evening, bringing a dry and cool air mass to the area this weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be cold enough for frost and freeze alerts in the Blue Ridge and western Piedmont.

A disturbance in the southern Atlantic has a low chance for tropical cyclone development as it moves westward into the Caribbean over the next several days.

