Showers for Friday and part of the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some showers will move into the area and last through around midday in the metro. Rain and clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the metro, but will range from the mid/upper 50s southeast to some mid 60s in western VA.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Our next storm will bring rain to the area on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

There will be another chance of showers on Wednesday, otherwise most of next week will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, and lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Happy Thanksgiving

