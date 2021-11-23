Today will be sunny, but cold and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be a sunny but cold day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like it's in the 30s for much of the day.

We’ll drop into the mid 20s Wednesday morning as strong high pressure settles over the region. The travel weather Wednesday will be ideal, with little to no precipitation expected anywhere east of the Mississippi River.

Our weather here in Virginia will be nice on Thanksgiving Day, with a cold morning and a cool afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A quick-moving storm system will bring a brief round of rain to the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The weekend appears cool and dry, with only a slight chance for rain Sunday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

