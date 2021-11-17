Warm front will lift temperatures on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward through Virginia Wednesday, boosting temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the lower 50s. High temperatures will rise into the mid 70s Thursday.

A cold front will move through Virginia Thursday night, bringing a round of rain to the area followed by much cooler air. The rain will begin in Richmond around 9 p.m. Thursday and will end around 4 a.m. Friday. Highs will remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area on Monday, followed by a push of colder air.

The pattern continues to favor chilly weather over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

