Warm today, much cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds increasing during the afternoon. A couple of isolated showers are possible in western VA by late afternoon, and in the metro this evening.

There will be some showers overnight, but most areas will dry out by around daybreak Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be a little breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny. After morning lows in the 20s and lower 30s, highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm system will bring some rain to the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Highs will be around 50.

There could be a leftover shower or two on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be dry with highs around 50.

The majority of computer models have our area dry Friday through Sunday, but a couple of models are showing a chance of showers by late Friday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.