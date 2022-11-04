Watch Now
A warm weekend ahead

Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 04, 2022
2022-11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of locally dense fog have developed, skies will eventually become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Quiet weather will continue into Saturday, with cool nights and mild afternoons. Patchy dense fog and low clouds will be possible again Saturday morning as more low-level moisture moves into the region. Highs this weekend through early next week will reach the upper 70s to 80. The first week of November looks like it will be the warmest first week of this month in Richmond in 19 years.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunrise Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Tropics: Lisa is now inland, and will weaken as it moves westward through southern Mexico. Martin is no longer tropical and is over the open waters of the northern Atlantic. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

