November is starting off very warm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning clouds will give way to clearing with a warm high in the mid 70s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible later this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A broad ridge of high pressure will develop over the eastern U.S. this week, keeping above normal temperatures in place. Highs this weekend will be nearing the 80-degree mark in a few spots. The first week of November looks like it will be the warmest first week of this month in Richmond in 19 years. Rain chances will be very limited over the next week.

This is our final week on Daylight Saving Time for this year. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 6. The sunrise next Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Tropical Storm Lisa formed today in the Caribbean and is expected to become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Belize midday Wednesday.

