Mild weather for Veterans Day, with rain possible overnight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloud cover gradually increases Thursday featuring partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs stay warmer than seasonable in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A strong storm system will bring increasing clouds on Veterans Day, with rain arriving in central Virginia after dark. A few periods of heavy rain and even a rumble of thunder or two will be possible overnight. The rain will end from west to east early Friday morning, with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day.

A cold front will move through the area on Saturday, but highs should still reach the mid 60s under variably cloudy skies. The cooler air will be noticeable on Sunday, as highs remain in the low to mid 50s.

Another storm system and associated cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing us a low chance for rain followed by another shot of cool air.

Gradually warmer weather is expected by the middle of next week.

