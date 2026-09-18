Muggy and very warm Friday with a few storms in the area this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. —A cold front will move through the area Friday. A few storms are possible, with the best chance west and south of Richmond. It will be muggy with highs 85-90°.

Saturday will be a little cooler and less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few storms are possible, mostly across northern and northwestern Virginia.

A cold front will pass through on Monday and then stall to our south the first half of the week. This will bring unsettled weather with occasional showers around. It will also be a lot cooler.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday, the mid to upper 70s, and the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday.

A weak disturbance east of Bermuda has a low chance of tropical cyclone development over the next few days. An upper-level area of low pressure near the Bahamas will track westward over Florida the next few days, but as of now, does not show signs of tropical development.

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