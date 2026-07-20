Monday brings a slight cooldown with a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some showers and storms are possible, with the best chance in southern Virginia, where some higher gusts are possible there. Most of the area will miss the rain Monday, with better chances with another front approaching by Tuesday.

Tuesday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday. More showers and storms with heavy rainfall are expected, and the risk for severe storms with high gusts continues.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Two has formed in the northeastern Gulf. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha and track westward along the Gulf coast. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

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