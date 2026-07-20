Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Monday brings a slight cooldown with a few storms possible

Monday brings a slight cooldown with a few storms possible
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some showers and storms are possible, with the best chance in southern Virginia, where some higher gusts are possible there. Most of the area will miss the rain Monday, with better chances with another front approaching by Tuesday.

Tuesday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday. More showers and storms with heavy rainfall are expected, and the risk for severe storms with high gusts continues.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Two has formed in the northeastern Gulf. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha and track westward along the Gulf coast. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone