Rain chances remain high through Memorial Day

There will be some dry hours as well
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 08:06:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Memorial Day will bring more of the same, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be many dry moments and skies may even brighten at times. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

The unsettled pattern will stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. While we might see a few occasional breaks of sun, scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be around each day. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, and the mid 70s on Wednesday.

The pattern will break down later this week, with more sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and the upper 80s on Friday.

Next weekend will remain warm, with the possibility of a few passing showers or thunderstorms later Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s.

