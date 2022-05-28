Holiday weekend warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover clouds and showers will exit to the east early this morning. Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. Most areas will stay dry, but an isolated shower may pop up this afternoon into early this evening in a spot or two, mostly north of I-64. It will turn less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be sunny, hotter and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be cooler near the coast.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a heat index 95-100.

A cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday with a few scattered storms possible. After highs in the lower 90s on Thursday, highs will be in the low to mid 80s Friday through next weekend.

