Holiday weekend outlook

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness today. There will be more sun to the north, and more clouds to the south. A few showers are possible across southern VA by the end of the day, and a few showers may reach Richmond this evening. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

Showers will spread northward overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, more humid, breezy and cooler. It will not rain the entire day, but there will be batches of showers moving through the area at times. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Memorial Day & Tuesday will have variable cloudiness with the chance of scattered showers and storms. It will be a bit humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few more scattered storms are possible Wednesday with highs 75-80.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hotter with highs near 90.

Highs next weekend will be in the 80s.

