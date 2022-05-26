Severe weather could return Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll still have some patchy drizzle possible through Thursday morning, but clouds will decrease in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s.

A strong upper-level storm system will approach the area Friday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms to the area. A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail. The chance for showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning, with a low chance for an additional shower Saturday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions, with mid 80s Sunday and upper 80s Memorial Day. Strong ridging over the region will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

