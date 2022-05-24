Cool and wet through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system over the Southeast U.S. will track northeast through the Mid-Atlantic through Tuesday, bringing much-needed rain to the region. A surface low will develop off the coast of Virginia Tuesday, keeping our weather cool with patchy light rain and drizzle right through Wednesday.

We'll begin to warm some Thursday, with highs returning to the 70s, and could reach the low 80s on Friday. A weak cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area Friday afternoon into Friday night, followed by mostly dry and increasingly warm weather through the weekend and Memorial Day.

