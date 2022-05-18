This weekend might break heat records

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today, with clouds moving in by this evening. The high will be in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible tonight night into early Thursday morning as a warm front lifts northward through Virginia. Thursday will be warmer and more humid, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. the high will be in the upper 80s.

Record heat is likely Friday and Saturday as ridging develops over the Mid-Atlantic. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible each afternoon and evening, but most locations will remain dry.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms followed by much cooler air. Highs will likely only reach the mid 70s behind the front on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.