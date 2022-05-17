Mostly sunny and less humid Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower and mid 80s. Lows tonight night will be in the low to mid 50s, but some upper 40s are possible northwest under clear skies.

Highs will be around 80 on Wednesday with increasing clouds. A shower is possible by late evening.

A front will bring scattered storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will be more humid and turn rather hot Friday and Saturday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. The next front could bring a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday, and in the 70s on Monday.

