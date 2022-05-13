Showers and storms continue Friday, warmer weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- The area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast we've been tracking for the past week will continue to move westward, bringing showers and storms to the area again Friday. Warmer weather will move into the area Saturday, resulting in showers and a few storms as the low moves over Virginia.

A weak upper-level wave will bring a chance for thunderstorms to the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Another chance for storms will exist Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Highs both Sunday and Monday will likely reach the upper 80s. The air mass behind the front will drop highs into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another system will bring us a chance for a shower or storm next Thursday.

