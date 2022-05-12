Watch
Cloudy with scattered showers Thursday

Chance for rain continues through the weekend
Posted at 7:18 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 07:18:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast we've been tracking for nearly a week will continue to move westward, bringing clouds drizzle and showers to the area Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will remain near normal Thursday and Friday, with warmer conditions Saturday, leading to the potential for a thunderstorm or two.

A weak upper-level wave will bring a chance for thunderstorms to the area Sunday. Another chance for storms will exist Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. The air mass behind the front will drop highs into the low 80s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday.

