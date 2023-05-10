Sunny and seasonable Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today, but some wildfire smoke from Canada may cause some haze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday will be warm with increasing clouds. A shower or storm will be possible late in the day, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

There will be some showers and storms around at times on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will be low Sunday, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out in a spot or two. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Highs will get back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

