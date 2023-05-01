Cool week with a slight warm-up later on

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday will bring lots of sunshine during the morning, with increasing cloudiness by midday. An isolated sprinkle is possible, with the highest chance north of Interstate 64. It will be quite breezy, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 60s. Occasional wind gusts to 35 mph are possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be variably cloudy and cool. An isolated shower is possible both days, particularly on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the lower 40s for the metro, with some 30s north and west.

Temperatures will be on the way up later in the week, but still a bit below normal. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with just the risk of a shower on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

As of now, next week looks mainly dry with a warming trend. Highs will be around 70 Saturday, and in the mid 70s on Sunday.

