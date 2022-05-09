Cool to start the week, warmer by the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, although the clouds will be more prominent just east of I-95 to the coast, where there could be an isolated shower. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s.

A persistent area of low pressure will slowly move away from the coast, leading to a little more sunshine Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday, inching into the low 70s in many places on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will turn a bit warmer, with highs in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s. Rain chances will increase Friday into next weekend, as yet another system impacts the East Coast.

