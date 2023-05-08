Warm start to the week with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and on into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A front dropping south into the area will bring more numerous showers and some thunder on Tuesday. That front will bisect the area, and where it ends up will determine the temperatures where you are. Highs in Metro Richmond will likely be in the mid 70s, with readings in the 60s to the north and the low 80s to the south.

It will turn a bit cooler on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 70s. After a cool morning on Thursday, afternoon temperatures will bounce back into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

More clouds will return Friday into the weekend, but skies will be rather changeable and there will probably be a few scattered showers around through the weekend. It will be warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

