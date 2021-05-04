Near-record heat with storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be the hottest day since early September with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a degree or two hotter. The Richmond record high is 92 from 1965. We will see mostly sunny skies, becoming partly sunny by afternoon. We are in the slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening with a low threat of a tornado once again in the Northern Neck and the DelMarVa region. Lows tonight will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s with few showers expected.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday with some scattered showers and storms early and again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. It will turn less humid during the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another chance of showers will return on Friday. Highs will be 65-70. It will be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s on Saturday, and 75-80 Sunday.

