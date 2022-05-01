Warmer with late afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around this morning and a few scattered showers. Areas of fog will be possible. We will see variable cloudiness today. A warm front will push northward through the state. A line of storms is expected, pushing into western VA by mid-afternoon. Storm chances in the metro increase after around 4 p.m., with the best chance of storms between about 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Storms may produce some hail and high wind gusts.

Areas well north of I-64 will have highs in the 60s to around 70. Metro highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Areas well south and southwest of I-64 will touch or break 80.

Storms will exit the area tonight, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Areas of fog are possible.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a shower or storm is possible, mainly late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another good chance of showers and storms will arrive with a cold front later on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, but some upper 80s are possible in spots.

It will be cooler the second half of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Another system will bring some rain Friday into Saturday.

