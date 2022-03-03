Cool Sunshine Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a cold breezy start, today will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Warmth returns this weekend. Sunshine will be filtered by occasional cloudiness. Highs will be 65-70 away from the coast on Saturday, and in the mid 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

Monday will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible by evening, mainly well west of I-95.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday with morning showers. After early afternoon highs 65-70, temps will fall. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s mid and late week.

