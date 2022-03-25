Colder weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog north of I-64 Friday morning, this should lift shortly after sunrise. Today will be partly sunny and breezy with wind gusts between 20-25 mph and highs in the 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

A strong cold front will pass early Saturday with the chance of a few showers. It will usher in much cooler weather, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 30s with some frost possible towards daybreak.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Lows Monday morning will be in the 20s away from the coast. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s. Lows Monday night will again be below freezing.

There will be a chance of a few showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s later next week.

