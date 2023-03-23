Breezy and very warm Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There will likely be a big temperature contrast from north to south in Virginia Friday as a cold front sags southward into the Commonwealth. Temperatures could be in the upper 40s across northern Virginia with low 80s across southern Virginia. The front will move through the Richmond area a little before Noon, allowing us to reach the 70s before cooling down in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop behind the front Friday afternoon.

Showers will continue to be possible during the day Saturday, but dry and warm weather will resume Sunday.

A few showers will be possible Monday, but rain chances will be much better Tuesday. Cooler weather will settle into the region, with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

