Another very cold start, but warmer this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- After another very cold start, temperatures will rebound into the low 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will increase Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles/showers possible Wednesday. Highs will again reach the low to mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, but partly cloudy skies are expected by afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. The warm-up will continue into Friday, with highs reaching the low 80s in parts of Virginia.

A few showers will be possible Friday night through Saturday ahead of a storm system. Dry and slightly cooler weather is expected in the wake of this system Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid 60s next Monday, with a chance for scattered showers.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.