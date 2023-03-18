A cool final weekend of winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front is pushing east of the area. Any leftover showers will end over the next couple of hours. It will be breezy this morning.

Clouds will decrease from west to east, leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s northwest & also near the coast, and 55-60 elsewhere.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will range from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 30s southeast.

Sunday will be sunny, and the air will be very dry. Highs will be 45-50.

A hard freeze is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the 20s. Our coldest outlying areas will be around 20.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. The vernal equinox, which is the astronomical start to spring, occurs at 5:24 p.m.

Lows Monday night will be in the 20s to around 30.

There will be the chance of a shower or two for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday, low to mid 70s Thursday, and near 80 Friday. Rain chances will increase a bit for next Saturday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.