It's starting to warm up again

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s on Friday. A few showers are possible, mostly north and west of Richmond.

A cold front will bring rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, but in the 40s and lower 50s Sunday.

The vernal equinox will occur at 5:24 p.m. Monday, marking the official beginning of astronomical Spring.

A coastal system is possible the middle of next week, which may bring rain late Tuesday and Wednesday.

